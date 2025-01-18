Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to miss Ranji Trophy games?

India premier batter Virat Kohli had communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he had a neck pain and won't be participating in the next leg of the Ranji Trophy beginning January 23, according to a report on ESPN Cric info.

Just days after the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia ended in favor of the hosts, the talismanic batter had taken an injection for neck pain, claimed the report. With the pain still persisting, Kohli told the BCCI medical staff that he would not join the Delhi side for their game against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

In addition, KL Rahul is also likely to miss Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Punjab, beginning in Bengaluru on Thursday, to continue his recovery from an elbow niggle.

The PTI has learnt that the India batter has conveyed to the BCCI medical staff his concern about the issue, and they are monitoring him currently.

However, both the batters have a chance to play in the season's last final round, starting on January 30. Virat and Rahul are in contention and mostly likely to find a spot in the squad for the upcoming England ODIs and Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, star players including Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are likely to appear in the premier domestic tournament.

The BCCI has made it mandatory for top players to appear in domestic matches as part of a 10-point diktat which was issued on Thursday.

Players will need permission of the chairman of selectors to avail an exemption from this stipulation.