Virat Kohli enthralls fans with 73rd fifty

After missing out action in the first match and disappointing the fans in the next, Kohli was back to scoring runs and reaching milestones in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.



However, the premier batsman failed to convert the good start into a century as he was deceived by spin. Rashid Khan spun a web with a middle and off juicy half-volley drawing Kohli forward and grabbing an edge, just to land safely in the hands of Salt, just like in the second game.

Walking out to bat amidst thunderous cheers, the India talisman batter rose up to expectations. He crafted a skillful innings, where he amassed 52 runs off 55 deliveries.

Adil Rashid and his big turners causing issues to Virat Kohli 🥲 - The outside edge specialist pic.twitter.com/4wQccjwmQ1

Nevertheless, Kohli delighted the crowds with his trademark cover-drives and some aggressive dancing down-the-track hits.

In addition, the 35-year-old batter also made a record to become the first Indian batsman to finish 4,000 ODI runs against England. Kohli coming back to form is a positive sign for India before the start of the marquee ICC Champions Trophy later this month.



Moreover, Shubman Gill created history as he became the fastest batsman to reach 2,500 ODI runs.