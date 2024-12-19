Virat Kohli Confronts Journalist Over Privacy Breach at Melbourne Airport

Melbourne: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with an Australian journalist at Melbourne Airport upon arriving for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.



The incident unfolded when Kohli, accompanied by his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and their children, noticed video cameras directed toward his family. Kohli expressed frustration over what he perceived as an invasion of his family’s privacy.

In Australia, photographing or filming public figures in public spaces is legal. The confrontation comes as Kohli faces scrutiny for his underwhelming performance in the ongoing Test series.



This is not the first time Kohli has emphasised his family's privacy. Earlier this year, he appealed to photographers at Mumbai airport to avoid capturing images of his children as the family departed for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.









