Virat Kohli blocked me on Instagram, says Glenn Maxwell

Australian explosive batter Glen Maxwell and India star Virat Kohli are now remembered for their on field camaraderie during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, however, their friendship didn't had a smooth start revealed the RCB star all-rounder.

Maxwell, who recently released a book titled 'The Showman' talked about many things that had to do with Virat Kohli.

He explained how Kohli backed him for his place in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp, after his controversial time with the Punjab Kings. Maxwell thanked Kohli for his support and even said that the Indian batter was one was the first to welcome him into the team.

However, before they became good friends, Kohli blocked the Australia star on Instagram due to an incident during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2017.

Talking about the incident, Maxwell said in a podcast, "When I turned up for the pre-IPL training camp, we obviously got chatting and spent a fair bit of time training together. So, I go to his social media to follow him. Didn't even think about it before that. Never really crossed my mind. I was like 'I can't find him.'

Adding further he said, "I'm sure he's on social media somewhere so I didn't think anything of it. Didn't really understand why he wasn't coming up and then someone mentioned that he might have blocked you. That is the only way you're not able to find him. I was like surely not."

Maxi then revealed why Kohli had blocked him saying, "Then I went and asked him, Have you blocked me on Instagram? And he was like, 'Yeah probably. It was when you mocked me during the test match. I think I got the sh** and decided to block you. I was like 'yeah, that's fair enough."

"After that he ended up unblocking me and we became great friends after that," Maxwell said.