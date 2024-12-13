Virat, Anushka spend best day in Brisbane ahead of third Test

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had the best day in Australia's Brisbane on Friday morning as they ventured out in the Queensland City and had a burger with fries.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram Anushka wrote, "Best day ever!(blue heart emoji)." In another picture, Kohli was seen holding a french fry in his hand as he posed for a selfie.

According to reports, the couple visited Bluey's World, a new one-of-a-kind immersive experience that was recently opened in the city.

Anushka was seen wearing a white-coloured t-shirt with a bunny shaped headband, while Virat was wearing a cap and a blue t-shirt.

Notably, the star pair, recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero in 2018, is returning back with a sports-biopic. The film, titled Chakda Xpress, will showcase the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on Netflix.

On the other hand, the talisman India batter, who enthralled the audience with his 81st century at Perth failed to repeat his heroics at Adelaide. Nevertheless, he looked motivated as he was seen actively practicing for the third test and giving a pep talk to youngsters.