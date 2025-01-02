Vinod Kambli to lose home, living without mobile for six months: Report

Former Team India cricket player Vinod Kambli is reportedly set to lose his house and has been living without a mobile phone for the past six months.

The 52-year-old, on Wednesday got discharged from a private hospital in Thane. He received treatment for blood clots in brian and urinary tract infection for over two weeks. However, he continues to suffer financially.

According to a report by a popular media house, Kambli, who used to own an iPhone, was living without any mobile phone for the last six months as a shopkeeper took away his device after the former cricketer failed to pay Rs 15,000 in repair dues.

Moreover, the housing society, where the left-handed batter recides might take over their house owing to a massive Rs 18 lakh pending maintenance dues, said Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt.

Kambli, receives a monthly pension of Rs 30,000 from the BCCI as a retired first-class player. He even got financial aid from many veteran players after a video went viral, where he was visibly weak.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar and other Indian legends including Kapil Dev and Gavaskar too extended him support.

Walking out of the hospital on Wednesday, Kambli appealed to everyone to stay away from alcohol and drugs.