Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict on Silver Medal at Paris Olympics to be Out Today at 9:30PM

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to give its decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for joint silver medal in the women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 by 9.30 PM IST today.



On August 7, the IOA and Vinesh Phogat had filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration of Sport seeking a new weigh-in and for Vinesh to be allowed to compete in the final. But since there was no time for the CAS’s ad hoc division to hear the case, Vinesh asked for the international court to award her a joint silver medal.Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her ouster was accepted and the hearing on the matter concluded on August 9. Vinesh was represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in. A day after the disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement form wrestling in a post on X.Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."In the finals, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday.