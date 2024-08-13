Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict on Silver Medal at Paris Olympics Deferred to August 16

Vinesh Phogat's CAS verdict on Silver medal at the Paris Olympics has been once again delayed. The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has deffered its decision on Indian wrestler's appeal for joint silver medal in the women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 to August 16.

“The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024,” a release from IOA said.