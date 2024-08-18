Vinesh Phogat continues roadshow, receives warm welcome in Bhiwani

Bhiwani: Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a warm welcome in Imlota village in Bhiwani following a bittersweet Paris Olympics campaign, where she became the first Indian women's wrestler to reach the finals, but was disqualified for breaching the weight limit.

After a roadshow in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts, Vinesh continued her journey along with close friends and loved ones.

Despite not receiving a medal for her efforts and landmark wins at the Olympics, an excited crowd of thousands welcomed the wrestler like they would have welcomed with a medal around her neck. People thronged in thousands to get a glimpse of one of the country's most celebrated athletes of recent times, waiting to exchange a few words and get a selfie with her. She was welcomed with garlands and flowers.

Vinesh arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport on Saturday to a rousing reception. The Haryana-born wrestler turned emotional and broke into tears during the reception at the airport today, which also included Olympic medalist wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia in attendance.

In Paris, Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to make the final of an Olympics.

She was, however, disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout after she was found to be 100 gms overweight. On Wednesday the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification.

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7. She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final after exceeding the 50kg weight limit before the final on August 7. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category

On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional to announce her decision to retire from wrestling. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

