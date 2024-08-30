Vijayawada to Host 5K Marathon on September 3

Vijayawada: The AP State AIDS Control Society, following the guidance of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), will hold a 5K Marathon - 2024 on September 3 in Vijayawada. The event, scheduled for 6 am on BRTS Road, will include students and members of the Red Ribbon Club, as per an official release by project director, Dr A. Siri.

The marathon is open to individuals aged 17 to 25. Participants in the district-level event must also take part in quizzes and running competitions. Winners will advance to the state-level competition, and top performers there will qualify for the National Red Run 2024. All participants in the national-level marathon must pass a medical fitness test and sign a consent form. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners at each level.