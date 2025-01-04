Videos of Kohli, Bumrah and Jaiswal sledging Konstas go viral
Team India stars Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal have all decided to give back to the 19-year-old Australian player Sam Konstas in his own fashion during the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.
The young lad heated up the atmosphere at Sydney Cricket Ground, after he took on Indian players including Bumrah and Jaiswal. Fielding at forward short leg, he irritated a settled Jaiswal with his chirping, while his confrontation with Bumrah moments before stumps on Day 1 cost Khawaja his wicket.
On Day 2, Indian players decided to give Konstas a taste of his own medicine. Videos of Indian stars taking on the Aussie teen sold like hot cakes on social media.
Aggressive Kohli, walking past Konstas was caught in the stump mic saying, "Yes Bumrah, there is your man now. Bowl him close towards his body, he might go for attacking shots. There is a chance to get him out. We have one over, take this chance."
In an other video clip, Jaiswal's epic banter left everyone on the floors, he said "Kya ho gaya abb shot nahi dikh rahe kya, Oye Kontas, shot nahi lag rahe kya abhi?"
Meanwhile, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald accused the Indian side of trying to intimidate the Aussie youngster. "My conversation with him was around whether he's okay. Clearly, the way India celebrated that was quite intimidating," McDonald said.
While, India captain Rohit Sharma commenting on the incident backed Bumrah. Speaking to the broadcasters during the lunch break on Day 2, Rohit said, "The boys are silent only until their patience lasts. If you contiue to poke at them, they will respond in the same fashion. We're here to play cricket, this kind of behaviour does not look nice."
Earlier, Bumrah had a face-off with Konstas and both exchanged a few words.
After bundling out Australia for 181, India settled at 141/6 at stumps leading the hosts by 145 runs on Day 2.
