Videos of Kohli, Bumrah and Jaiswal sledging Konstas go viral

Team India stars Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal have all decided to give back to the 19-year-old Australian player Sam Konstas in his own fashion during the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.

The young lad heated up the atmosphere at Sydney Cricket Ground, after he took on Indian players including Bumrah and Jaiswal. Fielding at forward short leg, he irritated a settled Jaiswal with his chirping, while his confrontation with Bumrah moments before stumps on Day 1 cost Khawaja his wicket.

On Day 2, Indian players decided to give Konstas a taste of his own medicine. Videos of Indian stars taking on the Aussie teen sold like hot cakes on social media.

Aggressive Kohli, walking past Konstas was caught in the stump mic saying, "Yes Bumrah, there is your man now. Bowl him close towards his body, he might go for attacking shots. There is a chance to get him out. We have one over, take this chance."