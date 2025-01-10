Varun Aaron retires from 'representative' cricket

New Delhi: Injury-prone India pacer Varun Aaron on Friday announced retirement from "representative cricket" after his home state Jharkhand's campaign ended in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.



The 35-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011, played nine ODIs and as many Tests for India. He had retired from red-ball cricket last year.

"For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket," Aaron posted on his Instagram account.

"Over the years. I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to comeback time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy.

"As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely. I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am," he added.�