Uzbek grand master refuses to handshake India chess player Vaishali over religious reasons

Wijk Aan Zee: Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev's refusal to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali stirred up a controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament before the Uzbek apologised, saying that he meant no disrespect and didn't respond to the gesture because of "religious reasons".

In a video shared by ChessBase India on social media, Vaishali can be seen extending her hand before the start of a fourth-round contest against Yakubboev, who sat down without responding to it, leaving the Indian visibly awkward.



Yakubboev, 23, who became a GM in 2019, lost the match and is currently on three points after eight rounds in the Challengers' section. Once the short video went viral, Yakubboev posted a lengthy response on 'X' saying, he had all the respect for Vaishali and her younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa but he "does not touch other women due to religious reasons."

