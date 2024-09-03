US Open: World number one Swiatek into quarter-finals

New York: World number one Iga Swiatek reached her second US Open quarter-final on Monday with a straight sets win over Liudmila Samonsova to stay on course for a sixth Grand Slam title.



Swiatek defeated her 16th-ranked Russian rival 6-4, 6-1, reeling off eight of the last nine games, and will take on American sixth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

Four-time French Open champion Swiatek won the US Open in 2022, beating Pegula on the way in a one-sided last-eight tie.

Pegula made the quarter-finals earlier Monday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia's Diana Shnaider.