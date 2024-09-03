US Open: Sinner sets up Medvedev quarter-final showdown

New York: World number one Jannik Sinner defeated Tommy Paul on Monday to reach the US Open quarter-finals where he will take on Daniil Medvedev for the fourth time this year.



Sinner recovered from 4-1 down in the first set to go through 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in a big-hitting clash with the 14th seeded American.

The 23-year-old Italian is the only man to have made the quarter-finals of all four majors this season.

He captured his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January by defeating Medvedev from two sets down.

Fifth-ranked Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York and runner-up last season, reached the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years by defeating Portugal's Nuno Borges in straight sets.

On Monday, Sinner overcame the shock of slipping a double break down to dominate the opening two tiebreaks.

Breaks of serve in the second and sixth games of the third set ended Paul's lingering resistance.