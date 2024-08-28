US Open: Sinner battles back to win first match since dope test row

New York: World number one Jannik Sinner fought back from a set and break down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald at the US Open on Tuesday in his first match since being embroiled in a doping test controversy.



Italian Sinner battled to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over his 140th-ranked opponent on Arthur Ashe Stadium, racing away with 18 of the last 22 games.

The 23-year-old Sinner was returning to action just a week after it was revealed he had failed two drug tests in March.

However, he escaped a lengthy ban from the sport when officials decided he wasn't at fault for the presence of banned anabolic agent clostebol in his system.

Sinner argued that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

Australian Open champion Sinner has since fired physio Giacomo Naldi and trainer Umberto Ferrara -- who supplied Naldi with the spray -- citing a loss of confidence in them.

"I was a little bit not in the best way," said Sinner of his victory.

"The first match is not easy. He played really well in the beginning so I just tried to stay there mentally and find some rhythm to keep going."

He added: "I have room to improve and I'm looking forward to that."

Victory on Tuesday was also a first win for Sinner on the showpiece Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"The support is amazing, let's see what's coming."

Sinner has endured a rollercoaster relationship with the US Open.

Twelve months ago, he was defeated in five sets by Alexander Zverev in the last 16 while in 2022 he was knocked out by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarter-final which finished just before 3 a.m.

Sinner will face Alex Michelsen of the United States for a place in the third round.