US Open: Draper into first Grand Slam semi-final

New York: Jack Draper reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open on Wednesday, becoming the first British man to make the last four since Andy Murray won the title 12 years ago.



Draper, the world number 25, defeated 10th-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 and goes on to face either top seed Jannik Sinner or 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev for a place in Sunday's final.

The 22-year-old left hander pulled off victory despite taking a medical timeout early in the second set to have his right thigh bandaged.

"It's amazing. My first time on Arthur Ashe Stadium, it means the world to me," said Draper, who had lost three times in three meetings with De Minaur before Wednesday.

"I played a solid match and I feel the best fitness-wise that I have felt in a long time.

"Maybe Alex had a little physical issue but he's an amazing fighter."

Draper has made the semi-finals without dropping a set as he continued an impressive summer run which saw him capture his first ATP title in Stuttgart and then defeat Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's Club on the eve of Wimbledon.

On Wednesday, he demonstrated resilience to take the opening set on a sixth set point.

He exchanged breaks with De Minaur in the second set before gaining the vital edge for a 6-5 lead and then marched to victory on the back of a double break in the third.

Draper was rewarded for his all-out attack, forcing De Minaur to fend off 14 of 20 break points he faced although the Australian appeared to aggravate his recent hip problem at one stage.

Draper sent down 11 aces in his 40 winners.

The British player enjoys a 1-0 lead over Sinner in the pair's head-to-head although that win at Queen's came three years ago.

He lost to Medvedev on clay in Rome earlier this year.