US Open: Dimitrov back in last-eight after five years

New York: Grigor Dimitrov returned to the US Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2019 with a five-set triumph over Andrey Rublev on Sunday.



Ninth seed Dimitrov came through 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a clash with either Frances Tiafoe of the United States or Alexei Popyrin, the conqueror of Novak Djokovic, for a place in the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old Dimitrov made the semi-finals in 2019 where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev having stunned five-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

"I was playing fairly good," said Dimitrov, the oldest player left in the men's draw.

"But for some reason my body got tired a little bit and he wasn't going to give up the match. I had stay patient. I think the biggest thing today was my experience."

Dimitrov saved 13 of 18 break points in the match and credited long-time friend and six-time women's champion Serena Williams for a helping hand.

"She gave me a good pep talk yesterday," he said of the US tennis legend who was watching the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.