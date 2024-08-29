US Open: Coco Gauff Eases into Third Round With Victory Over Tatjana Maria

New York: Defending champion Coco Gauff shook off her struggles on serve to reach the third round of the US Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over 99th-ranked Tatjana Maria of Germany.



The 20-year-old American, who has had an erratic season since capturing her maiden major on the hard courts of New York, had nine double faults and put just 44 percent of her first serves in play in what she called an "annoying" match.

"I love Tatjana, her family. She's very annoying to play," Gauff said. "I think tonight was just an annoying match. The balls, you were able to hit winners on them, but because she's slicing it, you have to generate all the power.

"Sometimes it can be more physically tiring than it looks because you have to generate literally 100 percent of the power every single time compared to maybe somebody where you can just redirect and do that.

"So it was difficult, to say the least, but you know, that's just that type of match that you kind of have to just get through."

Gauff escaped with the first set despite 20 unforced errors -- double the total of her 10 winners. She double-faulted on her first set point and had to replay the second when the electronic line-calling system malfunctioned.

Maria, a 37-year-old veteran, didn't have the weapons to take advantage, converting just one of her five break chances.

"It was a tricky match," Gauff said. "Overall I thought I did well the first set. It was close. I got out of those service games.

"Obviously could serve better. Off the ground and at the net there were some errors, but I think every time it was the right decision to make. It was just about execution."

With a set in hand Gauff began to hit with more authority. She finished with 25 winners and 25 unforced errors and won the last seven games as she set up a third-round meeting with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who beat compatriot Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-2.

"She's obviously a difficult opponent," Gauff said. "I played her earlier in Auckland, and that was a tough, tough match. I know I'll have to bring my best tennis to win against her."

Gauff was back on the practice court shortly after her match.

"I just hit serves," she said. "Obviously I didn't serve great at all. I got lucky. I think I only got broken once, but probably could have, should have gotten broken a couple of more times."