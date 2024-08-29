US Open: Alexander Zverev Reaches Third Round After Beating Alexandre Muller

New York: Alexander Zverev made the US Open last 32 on Wednesday, racking up a season-leading 54th win, but admitted doubting he'd ever return to the game's heights after a horror injury in 2022.



World number four Zverev, the runner-up in New York in 2020, eased past French wild-card Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 on the back of 43 winners including 15 aces.

However, the 27-year-old is still haunted by the serious ankle ligament injury he suffered in a semi-final loss to Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open which sidelined him for the rest of that year.

"Two and a half years ago, when I got injured at the French Open, I didn't know if I would ever be back playing at this level," said Zverev.

"I had so many doubts, question marks whether I would ever be top-10 or top-five in the world."

He added: "What changed is I'm enjoying every single moment on these beautiful courts in front of thousands of fans. It was something that was taken away from me two and a half years ago and I'm extremely glad to be playing at this level. Hopefully I can give myself the best chance to win here."

He came desperately close to winning the US Open in 2020, when he led Dominic Thiem by two sets before losing in five.

Zverev was runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open this year after holding a two sets to one lead.

"I'm back in the top four, I was one set away from winning the French Open this year, I've won a Masters event this year," added the German star.

"I have the same goals now that I had before my injury, I go into these tournaments with the mindset to win and I've just got to do it one time."

Next up for Zverev is 33rd-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry who made the US Open third round for the first time with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 over Argentine compatriot Francisco Cerundolo.