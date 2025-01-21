Unity Over Luxury : Travel Together, Win Together

Cricketer Irfan Pathan was seen at the airport.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has stirred up a new controversy with his candid remarks aimed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). During a recent discussion, Pathan posed a direct and thought-provoking question that has ignited a debate about the treatment of players within the national cricket team.

Pathan's comments were notably framed around the issue of some players staying in separate hotels during tours, while other team members stayed together. This practice, according to Pathan, could potentially create divisions within the team and affect the overall unity and morale. Pathan was careful to clarify that his remarks were not directed at superstar Virat Kohli but rather at a broader issue that he believes the BCCI needs to address.

"Not talking about Virat Kohli," Pathan emphasized, indicating that the issue of preferential treatment and separate accommodations extended beyond any single individual. His question to the BCCI was clear: why should there be different standards for different players?

Pathan has not named the individual, but our source has confirmed that it was Hardik Pandya, who, during Team India's participation in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, preferred to stay in a separate hotel.

Since then, players have begun to take liberties, with another senior player occasionally arriving at the ground in a separate vehicle.

Pathan's forthrightness has resonated with many fans and experts who believe that all players should be treated equally to maintain team cohesion and fairness. The discussion has also raised important questions about the management practices within the BCCI and the potential impact on the team’s dynamics.

Pathan's no-nonsense approach and willingness to speak out on controversial topics continue to make him a significant voice in Indian cricket. His recent comments have certainly sparked a much-needed conversation about the policies and practices that govern the treatment of players within the national team.

The BCCI has now directed all players to travel in the same bus.�