United States Tops Medal Table at Paris Olympics 2024

The United States has topped the medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 as the 17-day event draws closer to an end on August 11.



The US has pipped China for the top spot after they clinched their last gold medal in the women's basketball final against France.

USA women's basketball teams win ensured the Americans finished on the top position, leveling with China on 40 golds each. USA, with total of 126 medals finished first, where as China with 91 medals came second. Japan with 45 medals - 20 Gold, 12 Silver and 13 Bronze, secured the third position.











India finished 71st in the final medal tally with total of six medals - 1 Silver and 5 Bronze medals. In 2020 Tokyo Olympics, India clinced 7 medals with 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze, securing 48th position.

Indian Medal Winners

Neeraj Chopra: Silver in Men’s Javelin Throw Indian Men’s Hockey Team: Bronze Manu Bhaker: Bronze in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Swapnil Kusale: Bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh: Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Aman Sehrawat: Bronze in Men’s Freestyle 57kg (Wrestling).

117 athletes represented India at the Paris Olympics. The next Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.