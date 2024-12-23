UAE neutral venue for India's games at Champions Trophy

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board has chosen the United Arab Emirates as a neutral venue to host India’s games at next year's Champions Trophy following a standoff between the two rivals.

India had refused to travel to tournament host Pakistan for the eight-team, 50-over Champions Trophy, amid its security concerns.

Under a hybrid model, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Thursday that all of India’s games will be at a neutral venue, including if the team reaches the semifinals and final.

“UAE was finalized as the venue after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the Emirates Cricket Board chairman Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan," PCB spokesman Amir Mir said in a statement on Sunday.

Mir said the PCB has “informed the ICC” about the selection.

The PCB statement did not confirm where the games would take place in the UAE, with Dubai considered the likeliest venue.

Pakistan will not play in India in ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle. Pakistan will also go to a neutral venue when India hosts the 2025 Women’s World Cup and co-hosts the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka.

India has three group-stage games in the 2025 Champions Trophy, including one against Pakistan. Depending on India's progress at the tournament, the UAE will also host one of the semifinals and the final.

The latest statement paves the way for the ICC to announce the schedule of the February-March tournament in the coming days.

Political tensions between Pakistan and India have prevented their teams from touring each other’s country since 2012, when Pakistan went to India for a bilateral one-day international series.

Both teams face each other regularly in ICC tournaments — Pakistan went to India last year for the men’s World Cup. But before the World Cup, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and played all of its games in Sri Lanka.

Defending champion Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are the participating teams in the 2025 edition.

The PCB has spent millions of dollars on the upgrade of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, and it hopes the work will be completed by mid-January. Pakistan is scheduled to host a minimum of 10 games at the three venue.