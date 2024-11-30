U19 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Beats India by 43 Runs in Opener

Shahzaib delivered a masterclass, innings of 159 in 123 balls, with five boundaries and 10 sixes. His 160-run opening partnership with Usman Khan Jr., who contributed a steady 60 with five crisp fours, laid the foundation for Pakistan’s total of 281/7.

India’s bowlers struggled to contain Shahzaib, though Samarth Nagaraj impressed with figures of 3/45, supported by Ayush Mhatre (2/30), Kiran Chormale (1/46), and Yudhajit Guha (1/46). India’s response faltered as they lost wickets in quick succession. Nikhil Kumar's 67 runs was the lone bright spot, alongside a 47-run last-wicket stand between Mohamed Enaan and Yudhajit.

However, their efforts were insufficient as India were bowled out for 237. Pakistan’s Ali Raza stood out with a stellar bowling performance, claiming 3 wickets.