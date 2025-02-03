Trisha’s Super Performance on the World Stage

Gongadi Trisha delivered an outstanding performance with both bat and ball as India triumphed in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, securing a resounding nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the final. Trisha’s exceptional skills won India the championship, bringing immense pride to her family, coach, and hometown Bhadrachalam.

Trisha’s father, Rami Reddy, took a spontaneous decision to fly to Malaysia to see his daughter’s performance in the final of the tournament and his excitement and pride knew no bounds as he watched her heroics unfold on the field.

Back in India, Trisha’s coach, P. Subramanyam, affectionately known as Subbu, was overwhelmed with joy. “I have never been so proud and excited about my student getting the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award. This is something we have been waiting for for many years.”

“She not only made her name in the World Cup but also made her parents and the whole of Bhadradrachalam proud,” Subbu said in a telephone conversation.

Subbu has been training Trisha since her childhood, from 2009. “Her father always dreamed of her being a cricketer who makes India proud. I gave her special training. After 2014, Trisha and I moved to Hyderabad as she needed better opportunities, and I was playing in Hyderabad 2-day leagues. I had always dreamed of becoming a cricketer but couldn’t fulfil it because of unforeseen circumstances, and I saw an opportunity to make my dream come true through Trisha’s game. What we dreamt together is coming true now,” he said.

Subbu has trained other promising cricketers too, including Trisha Poojitha, who was selected by the Gujarat Giants for IPL 2024, Bhagyashree, an under-15 Odisha state player, and Vyshnavi Ratna, the Telangana SGF state captain for 2025.

Trisha’s mother, who hails from Sathupalli, and her father, who is from Bhadrachalam, had envisioned their child becoming a cricketer for Team India even before she was born. “Ever since Trisha was four years old, I gave her professional cricket training and made sure she is no less than a male cricketer. We wrote ‘Vision 2024’ on the ceiling of our house as a reminder to achieve the dream of becoming a part of the Indian team by 2024. And it came true just as we dreamt,” said Reddy, who works as a gym trainer in ITC, Bhadrachalam.

Her father’s unwavering dedication involved significant financial sacrifices. He spent around Rs 60,000 — much higher than his monthly income — on Trisha’s fitness training and cricket coaching at two academies in Hyderabad. He even sold their properties to ensure Trisha had the best chance to achieve her dreams.

Subbu remarked, “Every child’s dream will come true if they have dedication like Trisha and support like that offered by Trisha’s parents.”