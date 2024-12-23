Travis Head calls BCCI rulers, ICC second in a cheeky one word game

In a cheeky game, Australian players including Steve Smith and Travis Head were made to describe the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian team in one word. And their answers turned out to be more interesting than expected.

The game was organised by ABC Sport Daily podcast and a video was released on 'X.'

🤭 Describe the BCCI, the ICC and Indian cricket in one word.... Don't worry everyone, Smudge was just jokin! pic.twitter.com/AxJZJT15P8

Seven Aussie players including skipper Pat Cummins, vice captain Head, Steave Smith, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey participated in the fun game.

Leading the lot, Cummins termed all the three with 'big', while Smith and Head set the internet on fire with their bold answers.

Head termed the BCCI as rulers, while placing ICC at the second and called the Indian cricket as 'Strong'.

On the other hand, Smith called the ICC as not as powerful as the 'powerhouse' BCCI before quickly taking a U-Turn. He later said, "No, no I can't say that, that's a joke," and termed ICC as 'leaders'.

Meanwhile, Khawaja's long pause and 'pass' comment on ICC caught attention. The opener slammed the cricket governing body after it denied permission to raise awareness on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During last year's Boxing Day test against Pakistan, Khawaja wanted to display a picture of a dove and an olive branch on his bat. But his application was rejected.