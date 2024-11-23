Tilak Varma becomes first batter to pull off this unique T20 record!

Mumbai: Tilak Varma became the first batter ever to notch three successive hundreds in T20s, while Shreyas Iyer underlined his credentials with a smooth century ahead of the IPL mega auction, as the two Indian batters hogged the limelight in the first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday.

In a Group A match, Tilak, who made hundreds recently against South Africa at Centurion and Johannesburg, added one more three-figure knock to the list against Meghalaya in Rajkot.

The left-hander made 151 off just 67 balls with 14 fours and 10 sixes to guide Hyderabad to 248 for four in 20 overs.

In the process, he also became the first Indian male cricketer to score a 150-plus score in T20s.

India woman batter Kiran Navigere had made a 162 for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh in the senior Women's T20 Trophy in 2022.

Opener Tanmay Agarwal supported his skipper Tilak with a 55 off 23 balls.

Anikethreddy and Tanay Thyagarajan shared seven wickets among them as Hyderabad bundled out their rivals for 69 to celebrate a massive 179-run victory.

Shreyas shines

Shreyas, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders despite leading them to the IPL 2024 title, made a timely reminder about his skills with an unbeaten 57-ball 130 (11x4, 10x6) for Mumbai against Goa in a Group E match.

Shreyas' hundred led Mumbai to 250 for four, but Goa made a spirited chase before ending up at 224 for eight, going down by 26 runs.

Suyash Prabhudesai was their top-scorer with a 52 off 36 balls.

Brief scores

Hyderabad 248/4; 20 overs (Tilak Verma 151, Tanmay Agarwal 55) beat Meghalaya: 69; 15.1 overs (G Anikethreddy 4/11, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/15) by 179 runs.

Mumbai 250/4; 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 130 not out) beat Goa 224/8; 20 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 52, Vikash Singh 47 not out; Suyansh Shedge 2/18) by 26 runs.�