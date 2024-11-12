This Afghan young batter surpasses Sachin and Kohli to achieve a rare feat

In a rare achievement, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the 23-year-old Afghanistan Wicket-keeper batter with a scintillating innings against Bangladesh in the third ODI of the bilateral series at Sharjah International Stadium had surpassed modern-day great Virat Kohli and legendary Sachin Tendulkar.



The right handed batsman, who opened the innings for the Bangla Tigers was successful in leading their side past the finish line with a skillful century (101). After the ton, Gurbaz's hundred tally went to eight surpassing Indian greats to become the 2nd 'youngest batter' to score 8 centuries.



Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar also scored eight centuries before turning 23, but Gurbaz, had reached the milestone at 22 years, 349 days, while Tendulkar got there at 22 years, 357 days.



Sitting at the top of the list is another wicket keeper opening batter (former) from South Africa -- Quinton de Kock, who scored 8 tons at the age of 22 years and 312 days.



Meanwhile, India talisman batter Virat Kohli took a little longer to reach his 8th ODI hundred. He reached the landmark at 23 years and 27 days. However, the batting maestro holds the record for scoring the most ODI tons.

