They are my friends, there's no toxic competition: Gill on Jaiswal, Abhishek

Nagpur: Team India young sensation and new vice-captain Shubman Gill said that there is no 'toxic' competition between him and the other contenders for the top order position including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma.�

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said, "They are my.. Abhishek is a childhood friend of mine, Jaiswal is also a good friend. I don't think there's any toxic competition between us. Obviously if you're playing for the country, you want perform in every game irrespective of having to think about anything. You don't feel oh he's playing well, when you are representing a country, a team, you feel good for them and you congratulate them."



Moreover, dismissing his side's Test defeat in Australia as a one-off, he said the T20 World Cup triumph defines team India.�