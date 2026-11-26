MELBOURNE: World number two Jannik Sinner was Thursday ruled out of the Australian Open in January as he recovers from right knee surgery.

The Italian, who won the season-opening Grand Slam in 2024 and 2025, announced this week that he had gone under the knife at a clinic in Finland.

He has not played a match since winning Wimbledon for the second time in July, with his appearance at Melbourne Park always in doubt.

"We've been in regular touch with Jannik's team and they've confirmed he won't be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery," Tennis Australia chief Andrew Abdo said in a statement to AFP.

"Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028.

"We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon."

Experts have speculated that Sinner's absence could last three months.

That means the earliest he might be back in action would be during the American hard-court swing, at Indian Wells and the Miami Masters in February-March.

The 25-year-old Sinner was having a brilliant campaign before being stopped by his knee problem, with five Masters 1000 titles alongside his triumph at Wimbledon.

The Italian's 94 percent win record in 2026 was the best of his career.

In his absence, Alexander Zverev has taken over as world number one.

"Over the past few months, together with my team we've tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," the five-time major winner said in announcing the surgery on Tuesday.

"After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn't respond as we had all hoped, that's why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band."

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, who with Sinner has become the pre-eminent force in men's tennis, wished him well.

"Tennis misses him. I miss him," the world number three, who has had his own injury battles, said on social media.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam in 2024 by beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets at Melbourne Park, then retained his title a year later with victory over Zverev.

He lost in the semi-finals this year to Novak Djokovic, who was then beaten in the final by Alcaraz.

The Australian Open gets under way on January 17.