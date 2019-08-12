Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 PM IST

Sports, Tennis

'Govt won't have say on India's participation in Davis Cup tie in Pak': Kiren Rijiju

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 3:08 pm IST

India's participation in the Asia-Oceania Zone Group 1 Davis Cup tie, scheduled on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad, is uncertain.

The country has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were done away with and the state was turned into a Union Territory. (Photo: PTI)
 The country has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were done away with and the state was turned into a Union Territory. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government will not have any say on whether India should participate in next month's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan as the event is not a bilateral engagement.

India's participation in the Asia-Oceania Zone Group 1 Davis Cup tie, scheduled on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad, is uncertain owing to high political tensions with Pakistan.

The country has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were done away with and the state was turned into a Union Territory.

"If it is a bilateral sporting event, then whether India will play with Pakistan becomes a political decision. But Davis Cup is not bilateral and is organised by a world sporting body," Rijiju said on the sidelines of an event of the ministry of youth affairs.

"Since India is a signatory to the Olympic charter. Therefore, the government of India or the national federation do not have a say on whether India will participate or not," he added.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) will be seeking a neural venue for the tie but its Pakistani counterpart on Sunday made it clear that it would not agree to a change as preparations are already underway in Islamabad.

The AITA will cite the diplomatic tensions and security concerns while seeking a change of venue from the ITF.

No Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan since 1964 and bilateral cricket ties between the two countries have been dormant since the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

Since 2017, Pakistan have played four of their five home ties in Islamabad, hosting Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Iran. Hong Kong had refused to travel to Pakistan in 2017, giving them a walkover.

The last time Pakistan played on a neutral venue was when it hosted China in Colombo in 2016.

In 2015, Pakistan played both their home ties on neutral venues. They played Chinese Taipei in Turkey while hosting Kuwait in Colombo.

Tags: kiren rijiju, davis cup, india vs pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

When asked about the tough weather conditions, Kohli said that he prepares and trains to contribute for such difficult days. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Virat Kohli reveals secret behind his dance moves against West Indies

During India’s journey to 279, Virat Kohli shattered multiple records to register his name in the books of global and all-time ODI records. (Photo:AFP)

Virat Kohli shatters multiple records during India’s win versus WI in the second ODI

West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals but looked well within sight of the target with Nicholas Pooran (42) and Rostan Chase (18) in the middle. (Photo: AFP)

'Wickets are byproducts of economical spells': Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sehwag is the only Indian batsman to have scored two triple centuries in the Test format. (Photo: PTI)

Virender Sehwag pays 'unwilling tribute' to Aryabhatta; see tweet

MOST POPULAR

1

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

2

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

3

Watch porn? New malware waits until you visit porn site, then starts recording

4

Four NeuWai Electric two-wheelers showcased at Seoul Motor Show

5

Varun Dhawan shares sizzling poster of 'Coolie No 1' on Sara Ali Khan's birthday

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham