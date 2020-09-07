Monday, Sep 07, 2020 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
  Sports   Tennis  07 Sep 2020  Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open for striking line judge
Sports, Tennis

Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open for striking line judge

AFP
Published : Sep 7, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2020, 12:12 pm IST

The world number one apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain's Busta

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. Djokovic defaulted the match. (AP)
  Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. Djokovic defaulted the match. (AP)

New York: Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.

The world number one apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain's 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her full toss in the throat.

The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground.

Djokovic rushed over to check on her, placing his hand on her back as she struggled to breathe. After a few minutes she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.

Around ten minutes of discussions then ensued between Djokovic and the tournament referee Soeren Friemel, during which the world number one pleaded his case.

The umpire then declared that Carreno Busta had won by default. Djokovic shook hands with his opponent before leaving the court without appearing to shake the umpire's hand.

 

'So wrong'

He went then directly to his car and left the Flushing Meadows site in New York without speaking to reporters.

Djokovic, 33, later posted an apology on Instagram saying he was "so sorry."

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," he wrote, adding that "thank God" the woman was okay.

"I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," Djokovic said.

He also apologized to tournament organizers for "my behavior" but did not say whether he thought they were right to default him.

The United States Tennis Association said Djokovic had been defaulted under the Grand Slam rules for "intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences."

 

The body added that he would lose all ranking points and prize money from the tournament.

Referee Friemel said Djokovic told him he should not be defaulted because it was unintentional.

Friemel said he agreed there was no intent but that it was a clear-cut case of Djokovic hitting the ball "angrily and recklessly."

"She was clearly hurt and in pain. There was no other option," he told reporters.

The Serbian star is one of only a handful of players to be disqualified from a men's singles tournament at a Grand Slam since John McEnroe was infamously tossed from the Australian Open in 1990.

Djokovic had been chasing an 18th Grand Slam title at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center.

 

He was hoping to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from the tournament, in the race for the all-time men's Slam singles title record.

Djokovic is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.

Carreno Busta said he did not see the incident.

"I was celebrating the break with my coach," he told reporters.

"When I heard that the line judge was on the floor I was in shock. I never expected this moment when playing Novak.

"I think it was bad luck," he added.

Former players reacted with shock at the disqualification but said officials had made the correct decision.

New winner

"Right call!" former women's world number one Tracy Austin wrote on Twitter.

 

Four-time US Open champion Martina Navratilova said officials "had no choice" but to default Djokovic.

Former British number one Greg Rusedski described the disqualification as "unbelievable" but said officials had made the "correct decision."

A USTA spokesperson said the line judge was "doing okay" after receiving treatment from medical staff.

Djokovic had been the overwhelming favorite to capture a fourth US Open title.

His disqualification blows the men's draw wide open and means it will crown a first-time Grand Slam winner next Sunday.

"Now it gets interesting," said fifth seed Alexander Zverev, who described Djokovic as "very unlucky."

 

"It's going to be one of the young guys," who wins, Zverev added after becoming the first German to reach the US Open last eight since 2007.

Fifth seed Zverev bulldozed Spain's unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 while 12th seed Canadian Denis Shapovalov beat David Goffin for a maiden Grand Slam last-eight spot.

In the women's draw, American Jennifer Brady, seeded 28th, stunned three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber while eighth seed Petra Martic was bundled out by Kazakhstan's 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva.

And American Shelby Rogers upset sixth seed Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (8/6). She will next play two-time Slam winner Naomi Osaka, who defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4.

 

Tags: novak djokovic, djokovic hit judge, djokovic disqualified, us open

Latest From Sports

File photo shows Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya (photo: Sandeep Shetty)

BCCI releases IPL schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener

In this photograph, Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya after the qualifier 1 match of IPL Season 12 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 7, 2019 (Photo | Sportzpics for BCCI - Sandeep Shetty)

Disney+ Hotstar says IPL fans can't watch matches without subscribing to its annual plans

Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh. AP Photo

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh backs out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons

The Chennai Super King s team.

CSK breathes sigh of relief after 13 COVID-19-hit staffers now test negative

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham