Ten teams short-listed for finals for TiE Hyderabad's TiE Grad Plus

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad hosted TiE Grad Plus – Semi-finals at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Sciences (GNITS).



Ten teams were selected to be finalists and will now receive a month of mentorship from TiE Hyderabad’s Charter Members, leading up to the TiE Grad Grand Finale state TiE Hyderabad in a press note issued in the city today.

The finalists are the Team Fincraft from KMIT, Team G Eye from GNITS, Team Kreeda Connect from ICFAI, Team Matsya from Sreenidhi College, Team Dhrud from CBIT, Team Vervue from NGIT, Team Brianiax from VBIT, Team Real-time energy monitoring from Vishnu Bhimavaram, Team Pathashala from MGIT, Team Exo Skeleton from VNR VJIET are the finalists.

It was a celebration of path-breaking ideas and knowledge exchange among Students, witnessing the participation of 36 student teams from various engineering colleges across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Srini Chandupatla, president of the TiE Hyderabad Chapter, said, “Each year, we reach over 1,100 startups and 6,400 students, helping them take their first steps toward becoming impactful entrepreneurs.”

Vice President of the TiE Hyderabad Chapter, Rajesh Pagadala said “TiE Grad is not just a competition. It’s a platform that encourages students to think beyond the classroom, take risks, and explore what it takes to build a successful business.

Chair of the TiE Grad Plus, Mr Bhanu Prakash Varla and Co-Chair Dr Nandita Sethi said “Over the years TiE Grad Plus has reached unprecedented levels. We have engaged over 130 colleges, and 70,000 students, and received more than 1400 business plans, all competing for a prize pool of 15,000 USD per year i.e. nearly 15 lakhs INR.

TiE Global Vice Chair Mr Murali Bukkapatanam while addressing the students said *" TiE Grad program is a transformative catalyst for university students, fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the next generation of leaders. This program inspires you to shift from asking, ‘How can I get a job?’ to ‘How can I create jobs?’ TiE Grad provides the platform to nurture this change, empowering young innovators to shape the future and contribute as job creators."*

“TiE Grad Co-Chair Dr.Nandita Sethi launched the TiE Grad Alumni Network, the release stated. This platform will enable all TiE Grad students to stay connected as they navigate their entrepreneurial journey, from ideation to scaling their companies. It serves as a space for alumni to share their milestones, support each other, and foster lasting relationships that contribute to their growth and success."