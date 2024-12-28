Telugu cricketer Nitish Reddy's ton against Australia wins hearts

Telugu cricketer Nitish Reddy scored a memorable maiden international hundred batting at number eight in the fourth Test between India and Australia being played in Australia.

Though Nitish appeared anxious right before reaching the century mark, he could lead a faltering India to 358 for nine at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test on Saturday.

Twentyone-year-old Nitish Reddy made an unbeaten 105 off 176 balls.

While witnessing this achievement, Nitish's father Mutyala Reddy, who was in the stadium, received congratulatory messages from the viewers at the place.

On the occasion, Aussies former player Adam Gilchrist spoke to Mutyala Reddy separately and conveyed his best wishes. Mutyala Reddy also expressed happiness over his son's achievement.

"This will be a special day in our life. We will never be able to forget this day. Nitish began playing cricket when he was 14 years. Since then he has been performing very well. When Nitish was at 99, I became slightly tensed as there was only one wicket remaining. Siraj also played well. I am happy that Nitish scored a century," Nitish's father said.

All the Indian cricket players acknowledged Nitish's ability for pulling a ton in the most critical stage with a standing ovation. They showered heaps of praises on Nitish Reddy.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was in commentary box, praised the cricket management board for choosing Nitish, to play the Australian series.

Nitish Reddy is the youngest Indian cricketer for having scored a century coming at the eighth place, on Australian cricket field.

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is also in Melbourne. She had taken a photo along with Nitish Reddy's family and Mutyala Reddy shared the same on his Instagram stories.