Telangana Hosts First Finswimming National Event

Hyderabad: 7th All India Finswimming Federation Cup Initiated on a grand note in Hyderabad, over 250 participants of various age groups from all across India registered to compete at the Competition which is being organized at the famous Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The Competition includes Categories of Mono Fin & Bi Fin of various age groups comprising of Boys & Girls participating in 50M, 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M Mid Relay events.

The Event initiated with the Inauguration, which had the presence of Shri. Mayur Patel, Gen. Secretary USAI (Underwater Sports Association India), Shri. Kuldip Patil Chief Gen. Secretary USAI (Underwater Sports Association India), Smt. Jyothi P President USFAT (Underwater Sports Finswimming Association Telangana), Shri. Dinesh Rajoria Gen. Secretary USFAT (Underwater Sports Finswimming Association Telangana).

Speaking on the Occasion Jyothi P – President USFAT (Underwater Sports Finswimming Association Telangana) said “We are overwhelmed with the response of participants, Finswimming competition is being organized for the first time in South India and we thank Govt. of Telangana & Sports Association of Telangana for providing us the facilities. The Competition is happening for three days from 8th to 11th December, 2024 at Gachibowli Stadium, the next three days will have various competition featuring Mono Fin & Bi Fin Events under various age categories for Boys & Girls. She added the response is been overwhelming we have participation from 17 States across India and people are coming forward for the wide participation recognising the sports which has got International & National Fame.