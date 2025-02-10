Tech issues, Buttler distraction: Kohli's second ODI dismissal sparks controversy

Rohit Sharma came back to form with a much-needed hundred in the second ODI against England at Cuttack on Sunday -- a welcome news for team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. However, what still remains a concern is Virat Kohli's form.



Kohli, who missed action in the first game due to knee issues, departed for a meager 5-runs at Cuttack. In a positive sighting, he looked confident during his short stay and even made fine strokes during the practice sessions.

Coming down to bat after a solid start by India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, who put up a 136-run stand while chasing a 300-plus total, Kohli didn't rise to the occasion.



After smashing a delightful on-drive off Gus Atkinson for a boundary, Kohli departed in the next over to Rashind Khan after he nicked the ball into Salt's gloves.





However, the on-field umpire was not satisfied with the confident appeal by England. Butler chose to review the decision, which forced the umpire to reverse his call owing to a clear spike in the eltra-edge.

The decision left Virat Kohli shocked, which he expressed with an animated reaction. Fans on social media speculated that the Indian batter didn;t edged the ball but it was a malfunction.