Tech issues, Buttler distraction: Kohli's second ODI dismissal sparks controversy
Kohli, who missed action in the first game due to knee issues, departed for a meager 5-runs at Cuttack
Rohit Sharma came back to form with a much-needed hundred in the second ODI against England at Cuttack on Sunday -- a welcome news for team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. However, what still remains a concern is Virat Kohli's form.
Kohli, who missed action in the first game due to knee issues, departed for a meager 5-runs at Cuttack. In a positive sighting, he looked confident during his short stay and even made fine strokes during the practice sessions.
Coming down to bat after a solid start by India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, who put up a 136-run stand while chasing a 300-plus total, Kohli didn't rise to the occasion.
After smashing a delightful on-drive off Gus Atkinson for a boundary, Kohli departed in the next over to Rashind Khan after he nicked the ball into Salt's gloves.
However, the on-field umpire was not satisfied with the confident appeal by England. Butler chose to review the decision, which forced the umpire to reverse his call owing to a clear spike in the eltra-edge.
The decision left Virat Kohli shocked, which he expressed with an animated reaction. Fans on social media speculated that the Indian batter didn;t edged the ball but it was a malfunction.
While, it might be possible, the ultra-edge clearly showed a spike and Kohli might've not realised it he made any contact.
On the other hand, some fans pointed out that England captain Jos Buttler's actions on the field distracted his focus.
Kohli, who played a shot towards the point found Buttler. The English skipper threw accidently struck Kohli. Virat, known for his aggressive demeanor, was taken aback but quickly acknowledged Butler hand raise -- a gesture of apologising.
However, the fans didn't accept the apology and took to Buttler's Instagram to vent their anger. Many pointed out that Kohli lost focus after the incident, which made him nick the ball the very next delivery.
Meanwhile, Kohli has been battling poor form for quite sometime now, Except for a lone century during the Border Gavaskar Trophy, he failed to score even fifty plus scores. In the recently held Delhi vs Railways Ranji game too he departed for just 6 runs.
