Tech Glitch during IPL Auction 2024 on JioCinema Upsets Fans

Hyderabad: Cricket lovers faced some anxious moments ahead of the IPL 2025 auction on Sunday, as JioCinema faced some technical issues. JioCinema is the official streaming partner for the Indian Premier League.

They were concerned about missing the action, if the glitches continued for some more time.

Anticipating interesting moments and action from top players during the auction, cricket fans were glued to the screens when it was stuck suddenly. The streaming disruption triggered concern among the viewers and a few enthusiasts took to social media to voice their disappointment.

They were worried if they would miss out the thrilling moments during the auction.

A few of the fans tried to check with others if they were facing the same issue, by posting tweets on X.

“#JioCinema is not working bross anyone or only me???” posted one of the cricket lovers.

Another said, “Worst service by @JioCinema !!! Something went wrong & it shows an error (8039) on my smart TV. Did you not anticipate the traffic? What's the use of being the richest board?”

However, JioCinema began streaming at 3.50 pm.

The IPL 2025 shortlisted 574 players from over 1,574 names. The 574 players will go under the hammer on November 24-25 at Jeddah.

According to Wisden, the list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talent and 318 uncapped Indian players.