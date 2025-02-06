Tears and Cheers : "It's Hard to Put into Words, says DK's Sister

The Galle International Stadium was buzzing with anticipation. The Sri Lankan cricketing world gathered to honor one of its finest, former captain Dimuth Karunratne, on the occasion of his 100th and final Test match against Australia. His family—father Lal, mother Chandrika, wife Inami Avandya, and uncle—was present, beaming with pride. The only missing face was that of his younger sister, Dikri, who is in Australia, working as a marketing assistant.

Speaking exclusively from Australia, Dikri's emotions were palpable. "I honestly regret not being there for him during such a significant moment, and it’s something that has really weighed on my heart. Not being there in person made me feel incredibly emotional and sad. While I did speak to him and wished him all the best, I can’t help but feel that my presence would have made a difference. As a sibling, being there to offer support and share that experience with him would have meant so much. I know that just being there physically, standing by his side, would have given him even more strength and comfort during such an important time in his career. It’s hard to put into words how much I wish I could have been there to truly share that final moment with him."

Dikri's journey alongside her brother was a tapestry woven with memories. "He is, without a doubt, one of the most hardworking and focused individuals I’ve ever known. I still vividly remember when our parents would take him to different grounds for his matches when we were little. The bag he carried on his chest was bigger than he was back then, and it’s a memory I’ll never forget."

Reflecting on Dimuth’s career, she added, "This journey was far from easy for him. Like many others, he faced countless ups and downs to get to where he is today. But through it all, the support he received from our mother and father was one of the greatest blessings in his life. Their unwavering belief in him kept him going, no matter how difficult things got."

She recalled the tough times, "I also remember the tough times—when he was injured and had to be hospitalized. The physical pain he endured and the mental strength it took to push through those challenges are things people don’t often see. From the outside, it may seem like everything came easy, that he was just playing and scoring well. But the reality is, to reach that level, he had to pour his heart and soul into the game, making countless sacrifices and working harder than anyone could imagine. The journey wasn’t just about talent; it was about persistence, resilience, and a deep love for the game."

"It’s been such an honor to be his sister and grow up alongside someone as special as him. While it’s incredibly emotional to see his final match, we can’t help but feel proud of everything he’s accomplished throughout his career. The fact that his 100th and final Test match is at the same Galle Cricket Ground where he debuted makes it even more meaningful. These moments are truly unforgettable. As a family, we completely support his decision to retire. He feels this is the right time, and he knows it will give younger, talented players the chance they deserve. Through it all, he’s remained humble, thoughtful, and kind—a true inspiration," she concluded with pride and love.

On the field, Dimuth showcased his unwavering spirit, scoring 36 runs before being bowled by Nathan Lyon. The moment was bittersweet, but a personal message from his wife Inami on the eve of his retirement decision encapsulated it all. "Through every high and low, I never left your side. I’m the one who was happier when you even scored or not! I’ll be right by your side for every beautiful moment and sad moment!"

The Galle International Stadium stood witness to a chapter closing, but also the celebration of a stellar career. As Dimuth Karunratne walked off the field, he carried with him the love and pride of his family, the respect of his teammates, and the admiration of fans worldwide.