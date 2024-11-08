Team India to not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Reports

Team India will not be traveling to Pakistan to participate in the coveted ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while they intend to play their games at a neutral venue, claimed reports.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already communicated their intention to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The report also says that the Indian board is in favour of making Dubai as the host venue for their matches.

According to a draft schedule released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), team India were supposed to play all their matches in Pakistan's Lahore.

The latest development now makes it interesting to see the changes to be made in the official roster as the global cricket governing body is supposedly preparing to release a full schedule of the much-anticipated tourney on Monday.

Earlier, team India's reluctance to visit the rival country prompted to change the conduct of Asia Cup 2023 to a hybrid mode, where the men in blue played their games in Sri Lanka.��

Meanwhile, the ICC tournament which was set to begin on February 19 will conclude with a grand finals on March 9.