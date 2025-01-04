Sydney Test: Stupid, Stupid, Stupid trends after Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Team India star Rishabh Pant after playing an impactful-innings departed for 61 in the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia on Saturday.

"This man Not Stupid Stupid Stupid, This man Rock 🤘 Rock 🤘 Rock 🤘" a user wrote, while another posted, "Stupid Stupid Stupid is a new Brave Brave Brave, What an innings Rishabh."�

His dismissal instantly reminded fans of legendary Gavaskar's comments from the Melbourne Test. "Stupid, stupid, stupid" soon hit the top 10 trending list with 271k posts on 'X' in India.

Rishabh attempted to cut short and wide delivery, but all he managed was an outside edge and the ball landed safely in Carey's gloves.

Striking at over 180, Pant teased the Aussie pace unit. He smashed 6 boundaries and 4 sixes in his innings before falling prey to the unnecessary wide outside-off bouncer.

Earlier, With India desperately looking for a partnership on the third day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pant went across and attempted to scoop Scott Boland to fine leg, only to get a big leading edge for Nathan Lyon to complete a simple catch at deep third man.



Pant tried to play a similar shot in the previous ball too but failed to connect and was hit in the naval area. The batter seemed to be in pain as he lay on the ground.

"Stupid, stupid, stupid. You have got two fielders there and you still go for that (shot). You missed the previous shot and look where you have been caught. You have been caught at deep third man. That is throwing your wicket," a furious Gavaskar said while commentating.

Meanwhile, India are currently reeling at 129/6 and are leading the hosts by 136 runs.