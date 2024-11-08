Suryakumar Yadav responds on Ruturaj's absence from India squad

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had spoken about the absence of young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Indian T20 squad for the South Africa series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings captain was consistent with his performance across all formats in the domestic arena. His non-selection to the national side often attracts questions from the media and fans alike.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, Suryakumar said that we should all respect the selection process of the board while acknowledging the sure talent of Ruturaj.

"Rutu is a fantastic player. He has been performing consistently across all formats , whenever he plays. There are a lot of players who have been performing well even before him, so there is a process that I think the management has come up with, so it is important to follow that," Suryakumar said.

Commenting further he sounded optimistic and said "He is young and doing well. I feel his time will come too."

Gaikwad was included in India's squad against Zimbabwe, where he impressed with 133 runs at an average of 66.50. He is currently leading the India A squad in Australia in the run-up to Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, India will take on South Africa in a three match T20I series starting today at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban. The live streaming of the match will begin at 8.30 pm (IST) on Jio Cinema.