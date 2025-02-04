Suryakumar, Dube included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana

Mumbai: India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have been included in Mumbai's 18-member squad for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Haryana, starting from February 8.

Both Suryakumar and Dube, who took part in the recently-concluded India-England five-match T20I series which the hosts won 4-1, have played one game each in Mumbai's title defence of the Ranji Trophy this season.

