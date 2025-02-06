London: The owners of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad have paid just over € 100 million ($125 million) for full control of the Yorkshire franchise in English cricket's Hundred competition, the BBC reported Wednesday.



The Sun Group are the third investors into the Hundred from the lucrative IPL but the BBC said they were the first to buy a 100 percent stake in one of the eight franchises with their acquisition of the Northern Superchargers.

Surrey have negotiated a reported € 60 million fee with the owners of Mumbai Indians for a 49 percent stake in the Oval Invincibles, while Manchester Originals have joined forces with RPSG, in charge of the Lucknow Super Giants.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, who have so far declined to comment, are seeking partners for a 49 percent stake in each of the Hundred teams, with the host clubs gifted the other 51 percent.

Last week, a Silicon Valley consortium led by Nikesh Arora, an Indian-American who heads up US cyber-security company Palo Alto Networks, agreed to buy 49 percent of the Lord's-based London Spirit franchise for a reported fee worth € 145 million.

The six sales so far come to an estimated total of € 466 million, the majority of which will be split among the 18 first-class counties, Lord's owners Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the recreational game.

Yorkshire's sale could help the county, one of the cornerstones of English cricket, clear a €15 million debt the club owes to a trust established by chairman Colin Graves.

All deals now enter an eight-week exclusivity period in order to finalise the partnerships.

Warwickshire, meanwhile, have agreed a 49 percent sale of Birmingham Phoenix to Birmingham City football club owners Knighthead Capital, who have a business partnership with American NFL great Tom Brady, for €40 million.

Glamorgan have done a similar deal for the Welsh Fire with technology entrepreneur Sanjay Govil.

The 100 balls per side Hundred has proved controversial, with many English county fans angry at the way the tournament deprives their clubs of key players at the height of the season.

But the ECB says funds raised from sales of Hundred stakes will support the 18 traditional counties.