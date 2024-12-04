Stuttgart win, Freiburg eliminated in German Cup last-16

Munich: Stuttgart are into the quarter-finals of the German Cup after a 3-0 win in Regensburg on Tuesday, while Freiburg were knocked out following a 3-1 loss at Arminia Bielefeld.

Three-time winners Stuttgart were dominant against their second-division opponents, taking the lead just 10 minutes in thanks to a clever individual goal from Enzo Millot.

Japanese defender Anrie Chase headed in from a free-kick nine minutes later to double the visitors' lead -- his first goal for Stuttgart.

Nick Woltemade broke through and rounded the goalkeeper to score Stuttgart's third, sealing progress to the last eight.

Beaten finalists in 2022, Freiburg were heavy favourites to beat third-division Bielefeld and looked on course when Michael Gregoritsch won a penalty 15 minutes in, drawing a clumsy foul from Maximilian Grosser.

But Florent Muslija's tame shot went straight at the goalkeeper and was easily saved.

The hosts then took the lead thanks to an excellent long-range effort from Christopher Lannert on 28 minutes, before Gregoritsch gave away a penalty, which was nervelessly converted by Julian Kania nine minutes before the break.

Gregoritsch pulled one back just after the hour, but Louis Oppie put Bielefeld out of reach with a goal nine minutes from full-time.

Later on Tuesday, 20-time German Cup winners Bayern Munich host defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Unbeaten domestically this year, Bayern head into the match without injured star striker Harry Kane, who has scored 20 goals in 19 games in all competitions this season.

On Wednesday, RB Leipzig -- winners in 2022 and 2023 -- host five-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt.