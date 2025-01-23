Stunning World Record with 14,505 Cricket Balls

We are thrilled to announce that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest cricket ball sentence at Wankhede Stadium! Using 14,505 red and white cricket balls, the MCA commemorated the 50th Anniversary of the first Test match at Wankhede by arranging them to form the phrase, **"Fifty Years of Wankhede Stadium"**. This incredible feat is dedicated to the memory of the late Shri Eknath Solkar and other former Mumbai players who have served Mumbai Cricket and are no longer with us.During the 50th anniversary celebration of Wankhede Stadium on January 23, the MCA set this remarkable record. The painstaking effort to meticulously arrange the leather cricket balls on the field was a fitting tribute to the rich history and legacy of the stadium.The MCA dedicated this record to the late Eknath Solkar, a notable cricketer from Mumbai, and other former players who have contributed immensely to Mumbai Cricket. The cricket balls used for this record-setting event will be donated to aspiring cricketers in schools, clubs, and NGOs across Mumbai, inspiring the next generation of cricketing talent.This inventive and symbolic gesture not only celebrates Wankhede Stadium's milestone but also honors the memory and contributions of Mumbai's cricketing legends. It serves as a reminder of the dedication and passion that drive the sport forward.What an impressive and creative way to celebrate Wankhede's 50th anniversary! 🎉🏏