Stoinis' sudden retirement announcement shocks Australia

Australia key all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had shocked everyone with his sudden decision to exit from the ODI format with immediate effect just days before the ICC Champions Trophy.



The 35-year-old was named in the preliminary Australian squad for the ICC showpiece event to be held in Pakistan and Dubai.





However, the ODI World-cup winning squad member said he would continue to play T20Is.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold, this wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it's the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of career," he said as quoted by Cricket.com.au.



"I'll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," Stoinis added.