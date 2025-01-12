STNRI Cricket League matches begin in Switzerland

For the first time, Switzerland Telugu NRI Forum announced the launch of a franchise-based cricket league in the foreign country.

On the eve of Sankranthi 2025, the inaugural edition will have six teams named after prominent places and regions in Telugu states. The concept of the league is to promote a healthy, competitive sporting culture while connecting the community back to the roots in India. The six teams taking part in the inaugural edition include

1. Amaravati Titans owned by Srinivas Godugunuri and Vidyadhar Teketi

2. Godavari Super Kings owned by Rama Krishna Palika

3. Hyderabad Hitters owned by Balajee Kinthada and Rama Krishna Prayaga

4. Kakatiya Knight Riders owned by Seshu Mamillapalli and Srinivas Kothupalli

5. Vizag Vikings owned by Prasad babu and Amar Kavi

6. Warangal Warriors owned by Kishore Thatikonda and Sridhar Gande

The inaugural edition will be played on January 12 and 19, 2025 in an indoor ground. The matches will be played amidst festive atmosphere with food and music. The schedule of matches will be announced soon.