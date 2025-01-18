Srikanth Kidambi on Indonesia Masters: Will Give My Best

Badminton player and recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and Arjuna awards, Srikanth Kidambi has joined hands with Hundred Sports. The partnership marks an important milestone in his career, as he will be involved in the process of creating sports equipment tailored to his specific needs.





For Srikanth, sports gear is of paramount importance. “It is very important, obviously. In badminton, rackets and shoes I feel are the most important after shirts.” He believes that this partnership will give him the opportunity to get the right equipment for his game, which can make a significant difference in his performance.

Srikanth is optimistic that this partnership will not only benefit him, but also contribute to the growth of badminton in India. He feels that the equipment designed through this collaboration will help young badminton players, as he understands their preferences and needs.





Badminton is the second most popular sport among Gen Z after cricket, and Srikanth attributes this to the consistent performance of Indian players over the past 15 years. ���Be it the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or any other tournaments, we have always done really well.” He also credits the increasing number of young players taking up the sport as a career, the availability of infrastructure, and the support from various organizations for the rising popularity of Badminton.

As for his goals, Srikanth is focused on performing well in the upcoming Indonesia Masters and Thailand Open. When asked about how he stays motivated, he emphasised the importance of learning from losses and working hard to improve and get better. “Every loss will teach you something. You will have to learn from it and continue your work and play the next tournament,�� he says.





Srikanth’s advice to aspiring sportsmen is to capitalise on the available support and infrastructure. ���Now it all comes down to the players. Whoever is hungry to win will win. So whoever works really hard will win,” he asserts. The Padma Shri awardee acknowledges the significant changes that have taken place in the sports ecosystem since he started his career, with more support available for young players.

The increase in sponsors and support for sports, according to Srikanth, is a result of the changing perception of sports in India. “Now people are aware of sports. There are more people playing sports. And everybody really wants to do something for the country,�� he says. He believes that this shift in mindset has led to more NGOs, companies, and governments supporting sports and athletes.



Srikanth’s ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal, which would be a dream come true moment in his life and career. With his dedication, hard work, and focus, he is well on his way to achieving this aspiration.