Sri Lankan Throwdown Specialist Nuwan Seneviratne Injured During Indian Team Practice

Sri Lankan throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne, a key member of the Indian cricket team’s support staff, sustained an injury on Sunday during a practice session in Australia. Renowned for his ability to generate extreme pace and sharp angles with his left-arm throwdowns, Seneviratne has been instrumental in helping Indian batsmen prepare for left-arm pacers since joining the team in 2018.The injury occurred while Seneviratne was assisting players in the nets, a role he has performed with remarkable dedication. His inspiring journey from being a school bus driver in Colombo to becoming an integral part of India’s cricket setup underscores his passion and commitment to the sport.The Indian team management is closely monitoring Seneviratne’s condition and ensuring he receives the best medical care. Players and staff have expressed their hope for his swift recovery, acknowledging the vital role he plays in the team's success.