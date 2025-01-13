SRH star Abhishek Sharma accuses this airline of ruining his only holiday!

Indian Young sensation and Sunrisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma missed his 'only' one-day holiday after a mess up at the Delhi airport on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old batter held Indigo responsible and called it his worst airline experience till date.

Taking to Instagram, the left-handed batsman expressed his ordeal and wrote, "I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behavior of staff, especially counter manager MS Sushmita Mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter, only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight. I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined. To make it even worse, they are offering no further helpful assistance. This is by far the worst airline experience, worst staff management I've ever had."

Representing his home-state Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sharma might have headed to Punjab to spend a day with his family before he joins the Indian squad. He was named in the 15-member Indian unit for England T20Is.

The five-match T20 series will begin on January 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Indian squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel